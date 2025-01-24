Left Menu

Trump Moves for Lumbee Tribe's Federal Recognition

President Donald Trump has signed a memorandum to propose federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Although recognized by the state, the tribe lacks full federal acknowledgment. Trump's move comes just before his scheduled visit to hurricane-affected areas in western North Carolina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 02:35 IST
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump took significant steps towards granting federal recognition to North Carolina's Lumbee Tribe by signing a memorandum aimed at solidifying their status. The Lumbee Tribe, already recognized by the state, faces challenges in gaining full federal recognition.

The memorandum's signing occurred just one day before Trump's planned visit to western North Carolina, where communities are still recovering from the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene from last autumn.

This political maneuver underscores the administration's attention to tribal issues while simultaneously highlighting the broader context of Trump's engagement with North Carolina's recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

