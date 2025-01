Diplomatic Revival: Saudi Foreign Minister's Pivotal Visit to Damascus

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, is scheduled to visit Damascus on Friday, meeting with leading figures in the new Syrian administration, a Syrian official announced on Thursday.

This visit marks Prince Faisal's return to Damascus, following his April 2023 meeting with the former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The visit was part of Saudi Arabia's strategic efforts to reintegrate Syria into the regional fold after years of diplomatic alienation. In a significant move shortly afterward, Saudi Arabia extended an invitation to Assad to participate in an Arab League summit held in Riyadh, signaling a shift in regional alliances.

While diplomatic ties are being mended, a cloud of concern continues to loom over Syria's role in the production and trafficking of captagon, a substance that has found a market in the Gulf. Syria remains under a caretaker government following the overthrow of Assad by rebel forces in December.

