U.S. Plans WHO Exit: A Health Diplomacy Shift

The United States plans to exit the World Health Organization by January 2026, following a formal decision by President Trump. The move could impact global health programs, as the US is a major WHO financial contributor. Negotiations on a pandemic treaty will cease, and US personnel will be reassigned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 03:18 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 03:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is set to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) on January 22, 2026, a decision that marks a significant shift in global health diplomacy. This move follows President Donald Trump's formal notification to the United Nations, citing mismanagement of the pandemic.

The announcement came shortly after Trump's second-term inauguration, drawing regret from the WHO, which relies heavily on US funding. The United States contributes about 18% to the WHO's budget, making it the largest donor—a factor that raises concerns about potential disruptions to health programs worldwide.

Experts warn that the US withdrawal could jeopardize efforts against major health crises like tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS. As part of the withdrawal, the Trump administration will end negotiations on a WHO pandemic treaty and redirect US personnel. Trump's stance isn't new; he attempted a similar withdrawal in 2020, later halted by President Biden's administration.

