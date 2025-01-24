U.S. Plans WHO Exit: A Health Diplomacy Shift

The United States is set to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) on January 22, 2026, a decision that marks a significant shift in global health diplomacy. This move follows President Donald Trump's formal notification to the United Nations, citing mismanagement of the pandemic.

The announcement came shortly after Trump's second-term inauguration, drawing regret from the WHO, which relies heavily on US funding. The United States contributes about 18% to the WHO's budget, making it the largest donor—a factor that raises concerns about potential disruptions to health programs worldwide.

Experts warn that the US withdrawal could jeopardize efforts against major health crises like tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS. As part of the withdrawal, the Trump administration will end negotiations on a WHO pandemic treaty and redirect US personnel. Trump's stance isn't new; he attempted a similar withdrawal in 2020, later halted by President Biden's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)