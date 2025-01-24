Trump's Bold Overhaul: Diversity Programs Disassembled

In a decisive shift, President Donald Trump's administration has begun dismantling diversity programs across federal agencies. Key initiatives promoting equity have been halted, affecting more than 150 national security and foreign policy officials, as part of Trump's broader endeavor to reform the federal workforce.

The Trump administration's directive came with a firm stance on establishing a merit-based system, a message articulated during Trump's address to the World Economic Forum. The measures have sparked considerable controversy, mirroring Trump's long-expressed disdain for the sprawling federal bureaucracy and the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs he considers superfluous.

Civil rights advocates have criticized the move, arguing that DEI efforts are essential to address persistent inequalities. Meanwhile, Trump's actions have led to significant disruptions within numerous federal departments, including the CIA and Federal Reserve, reshaping hiring practices and prompting a reevaluation of workforce policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)