Trump's Bold Overhaul: Diversity Programs Disassembled

President Donald Trump's administration aggressively moved to dismantle federal diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, impacting over 150 national security officials and sidelining numerous initiatives. The move is part of Trump's broader strategy to reshape the federal bureaucracy, prioritizing a merit-based system and phasing out what he deemed as divisive policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 05:00 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 05:00 IST
In a decisive shift, President Donald Trump's administration has begun dismantling diversity programs across federal agencies. Key initiatives promoting equity have been halted, affecting more than 150 national security and foreign policy officials, as part of Trump's broader endeavor to reform the federal workforce.

The Trump administration's directive came with a firm stance on establishing a merit-based system, a message articulated during Trump's address to the World Economic Forum. The measures have sparked considerable controversy, mirroring Trump's long-expressed disdain for the sprawling federal bureaucracy and the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs he considers superfluous.

Civil rights advocates have criticized the move, arguing that DEI efforts are essential to address persistent inequalities. Meanwhile, Trump's actions have led to significant disruptions within numerous federal departments, including the CIA and Federal Reserve, reshaping hiring practices and prompting a reevaluation of workforce policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

