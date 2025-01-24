Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters
Former U.S. President Donald Trump granted pardons to 23 anti-abortion protesters, including convicted individuals for clinic blockades. Notable actions include the discovery of fetuses at one protester's home. The pardon came ahead of the 'March for Life,' amid ongoing debate following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has issued pardons for 23 anti-abortion protesters, the White House announced on Thursday. Among those pardoned are individuals who were convicted for obstructing access to a reproductive health clinic in Washington.
The individuals were found guilty in 2020 of conspiring to interfere with clinic operations by forming a blockade intended to intimidate patients and staff. Disturbingly, officials report discovering five fetuses in the home of demonstrator Lauren Handy, following her indictment.
The pardons, praised by Trump ahead of the annual 'March for Life' event, underscore his stance against the prosecution, stating that some convicted protesters were senior citizens. This development comes against the backdrop of the polarized abortion rights debate that intensified after the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a ruling central to the forthcoming 2024 presidential campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
