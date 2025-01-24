Left Menu

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

The U.S. Senate advanced Pete Hegseth’s nomination for Secretary of Defense despite allegations of personal misconduct. The 51-49 vote reflects a highly divisive decision, as Democrats and some Republicans voiced concerns over Hegseth’s suitability for the role. A final confirmation vote is expected soon.

The U.S. Senate narrowly approved a procedural measure on Thursday to advance Pete Hegseth's nomination as Secretary of Defense, pushing his confirmation to a final vote later this week. The tight 51-49 vote underlined the divisive nature of the appointment, as allegations regarding Hegseth's personal conduct surfaced.

Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins sided with Democrats in opposition, highlighting concerns about Hegseth's alleged misconduct and lack of management experience. Despite this, Hegseth held Republican support, with many defending his qualifications and dismissing the allegations as unfounded.

If confirmed, Hegseth will oversee over one million active-duty troops and a $1 trillion budget. His stance on diversity and inclusion in the military, coupled with criticisms of current leadership, remain contentious points among lawmakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

