Push for a Third Presidential Term for Trump

A Republican lawmaker has introduced a resolve to amend the U.S. Constitution, aiming to enable the possibility of a third presidential term. This bold political move is primarily directed toward allowing former President Donald Trump to run for office again.

Congressman Andy Ogles believes that President Trump's leadership is crucial for America's future. By introducing this resolution, Ogles aims to counter what he perceives as the negative impacts of the Biden administration's policies. Key areas of focus include border security, American energy, and societal governance.

Trump's decisive actions on immigration, energy policy, and international relations are highlighted as justification for the proposed amendment. Ogles emphasizes Trump's priorities, such as ending birthright citizenship and designating Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations, as solutions to current national challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)