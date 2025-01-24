Brothers of Ideology: Owaisi's Critique of Kejriwal and Modi

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi launched a stinging critique of both AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that they share ideological roots and lacks distinction. Speaking in Delhi, Owaisi described Kejriwal and Modi as brothers from the same ideological family, ' emerging from the RSS ideology with different trajectories.'

While campaigning in Okhla, a part of his rally walk through Shaheen Bagh, Owaisi questioned why AIMIM candidates Tahir Hussain and Shifa-ur-Rehman remain jailed for the Delhi riots cases, while Kejriwal and his AAP cohorts have secured bail on a range of charges. He also criticized Kejriwal for the alleged lack of progress in Okhla, disparagingly describing it as a 'mountain of garbage.'

Owaisi boldly forecasted the continuation of BJP's electoral drought in the constituency. He emphasized his confidence that the polling results on February 8 would reflect continued support for AIMIM, amid local dissatisfaction with both AAP's track record and BJP's prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)