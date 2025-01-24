BJP Accuses Congress of Undermining India's Constitution

In a critical address, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has accused the Congress party of undermining India's Constitution for its own political gain. Speaking at a seminar organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as part of the Constitution Awareness Campaign, Bommai alleged that the Congress has amended the Constitution numerous times to retain power, thereby compromising its integrity.

Bommai further criticized Congress leaders for disrespecting national figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He alleged that when Dr. Manmohan Singh attempted to implement anti-corruption laws, Rahul Gandhi torn them up, displaying a lack of respect for constitutional governance. Bommai highlighted that Dr. Ambedkar faced multiple snubs from the Congress during his lifetime, a party with which his ideological beliefs never aligned.

The BJP leader praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reverence for the Constitution, citing efforts to amend it for comprehensive growth and justice. Bommai slammed the current Congress leadership under Rahul Gandhi as being out of touch with the principles it claims to endorse, accusing the party of misleading the public for electoral gains. He further accused Congress of misusing constitutional provisions across different periods for political gain, including during the tenure of Indira Gandhi when emergency rule was imposed.

(With inputs from agencies.)