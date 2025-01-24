Kejriwal Urges Yogi to Guide Shah on Delhi's Law Order

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to guide Union Home Minister Amit Shah in enhancing law and order in the national capital.

During election rallies in Delhi, Adityanath criticized Kejriwal, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party of settling Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators in various parts of the city.

Kejriwal acknowledged Adityanath's assessment of law and order issues in Delhi, citing rampant gangster activities and urging a cooperative effort to address the capital's security challenges.

