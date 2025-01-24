Kejriwal Urges Yogi to Guide Shah on Delhi's Law Order
Arvind Kejriwal urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to guide Union Home Minister Amit Shah on improving Delhi's law and order. Kejriwal highlighted rampant crime and gang activities in the capital, calling for a focused approach from Shah to ensure safety and eliminate gang influence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to guide Union Home Minister Amit Shah in enhancing law and order in the national capital.
During election rallies in Delhi, Adityanath criticized Kejriwal, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party of settling Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators in various parts of the city.
Kejriwal acknowledged Adityanath's assessment of law and order issues in Delhi, citing rampant gangster activities and urging a cooperative effort to address the capital's security challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Shivers as Cold Wave and Poor Air Quality Strike
Political Storm Over Delhi's Alleged Lavish CM Residence
Kejriwal Demands OBC Reservation for Delhi's Jat Community
Political Titans Prepare for Delhi Showdown: Strategies Under Scrutiny
BJP Criticizes INDI Alliance for Lack of Mission Amid Delhi Polls