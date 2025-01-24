Left Menu

Modi to Disburse Kisan Samman Nidhi Benefits in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Bihar next month to distribute benefits under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted the significance of the scheme and praised Bihar's farmers. He also commented on political scenarios in Delhi and Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Bihar next month to distribute benefits as part of the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, announced Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday.

After concluding a tour of the state, Chouhan acknowledged the transformative impact of Bihar's diligent farmers, particularly in cultivating local specialties like makhana and litchi. He emphasized that the government is attentive to farmers' needs, unveiling plans to introduce mechanization in makhana farming.

Chouhan also expressed optimism about the NDA government's initiatives in Bihar and commented on upcoming elections, forecasting victory for the BJP in Delhi while expressing confidence in continued development-driven success in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

