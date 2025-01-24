V Vijayasai Reddy Quits Politics, Resigns from Rajya Sabha
V Vijayasai Reddy announced his resignation from politics and the Rajya Sabha, stating it is a personal decision without external influence. Currently in his second term with the YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, Reddy confirms he won't join another party.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:25 IST
- Country:
- India
In a surprising move, V Vijayasai Reddy, a prominent YSRCP Rajya Sabha member, announced his decision to resign from parliament on January 25.
Through a statement on the platform 'X', Reddy confirmed that he is stepping away from politics entirely and will not seek affiliation with any other political party.
This decision marks the end of Reddy's influential tenure in Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, emphasizing the personal nature of his choice free from external pressures or expectations of gain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bombay High Court Upholds Governor's Decision Amidst Assembly Election Tensions
Bigbasket Boosts Organic Market with Andhra Pradesh MoU
Federal Judge Overturns Biden's Transgender Rule in Landmark Decision
Father-Son Soccer Drama at Goodison Park Denied by Tactical Decision
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Pays Tribute to Late PM Dr Manmohan Singh Amid Key Decisions