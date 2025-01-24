V Vijayasai Reddy Quits Politics, Resigns from Rajya Sabha

In a surprising move, V Vijayasai Reddy, a prominent YSRCP Rajya Sabha member, announced his decision to resign from parliament on January 25.

Through a statement on the platform 'X', Reddy confirmed that he is stepping away from politics entirely and will not seek affiliation with any other political party.

This decision marks the end of Reddy's influential tenure in Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, emphasizing the personal nature of his choice free from external pressures or expectations of gain.

