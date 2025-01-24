BJP Rebuts Congress's Constitutional Credibility
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized the Congress, saying it lacked democratic values during its rule. He highlighted the BJP's stance of not needing Rahul Gandhi's certification on constitutional matters and alleged Congress's historical disrespect towards leaders like B R Ambedkar and non-Nehru Congress leaders.
The BJP has launched a fresh critique of Congress's historical governance, with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy asserting that the party lacked genuine democratic values during its extensive rule over India.
During his tribute to Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur's birth anniversary, Reddy accused Congress of sidelining Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in favor of Jawaharlal Nehru as India's first Prime Minister.
He further criticized Congress for allegedly disrespecting leaders like B R Ambedkar and Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Constitution, calling them baseless and claiming BJP's commitment to honoring non-Nehru leaders.
