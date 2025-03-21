Patra Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Karnataka's Minority Quota Policy

BJP MP Sambit Patra launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, criticizing his political decisions and labeling him as unfit for the political arena. During a press conference on Friday, Patra accused Gandhi of resorting to appeasement following the approval of a minority quota in Karnataka's contracts.

Patra accused Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of infringing on OBC reservations by endorsing a 4 percent quota exclusively for Muslims. He described this move as unconstitutional and a sign of extreme appeasement politics.

Patra revealed that the Karnataka assembly has amended the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, reserving 4 percent of government contracts for Muslim contractors, effectively diminishing OBC quotas, allegedly at Gandhi's behest.

(With inputs from agencies.)