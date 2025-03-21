Patra Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Karnataka's Minority Quota Policy
BJP MP Sambit Patra criticizes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of promoting appeasement politics to further his political ambitions. Patra claims the Karnataka government's decision to reserve a 4% minority quota for Muslims in contracts undermines OBC reservations, leading to constitutional misadventures.
BJP MP Sambit Patra launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, criticizing his political decisions and labeling him as unfit for the political arena. During a press conference on Friday, Patra accused Gandhi of resorting to appeasement following the approval of a minority quota in Karnataka's contracts.
Patra accused Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of infringing on OBC reservations by endorsing a 4 percent quota exclusively for Muslims. He described this move as unconstitutional and a sign of extreme appeasement politics.
Patra revealed that the Karnataka assembly has amended the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, reserving 4 percent of government contracts for Muslim contractors, effectively diminishing OBC quotas, allegedly at Gandhi's behest.
