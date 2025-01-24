Sachin Pilot Slams BJP and AAP, Calls for Faith in Congress

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot launched a scathing attack on both the central and Delhi city governments on Friday, accusing them of neglect over the past decade.

Speaking at a rally in Madipur, West Delhi, Pilot claimed that the BJP and AAP have repeatedly failed the people by prioritizing power struggles over governance, resulting in increased pollution and garbage woes.

Pilot urged the public to support Congress, specifically endorsing JP Pawar in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, and emphasized the universal faith in the Congress 'hand' symbol across diverse communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)