Sachin Pilot Slams BJP and AAP, Calls for Faith in Congress
Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot criticized the BJP and AAP, accusing them of neglecting Delhi for a decade while urging voters to back Congress and its 'hand' symbol in the city’s Assembly polls. Highlighting issues such as pollution and garbage accumulation, he endorsed candidate JP Pawar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot launched a scathing attack on both the central and Delhi city governments on Friday, accusing them of neglect over the past decade.
Speaking at a rally in Madipur, West Delhi, Pilot claimed that the BJP and AAP have repeatedly failed the people by prioritizing power struggles over governance, resulting in increased pollution and garbage woes.
Pilot urged the public to support Congress, specifically endorsing JP Pawar in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, and emphasized the universal faith in the Congress 'hand' symbol across diverse communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Allegations Escalate Between BJP and AAP Over 'Sheesh Mahal' Controversy
BJP and AAP Clash Intensifies Ahead of Delhi Elections
AAP Gains Momentum: INDIA Bloc Parties Rally Behind to Challenge BJP in Delhi Elections
Delhi Politics Heat Up: BJP and AAP Clash Over Luxury Residences
Delhi Court to Decide on Bail for AAP's Naresh Balyan