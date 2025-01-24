Security Row: BJP Questions AAP's Z-Plus Protocol for Kejriwal

The controversy over Arvind Kejriwal's security took a new turn after Punjab Police withdrew personnel from his detail. The Bharatiya Janata Party has now raised questions about the necessity of Z-plus security for him.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticized AAP during a press conference, questioning the need for such high-level security when a woman MP from his party was allegedly assaulted at his residence.

AAP has attributed the move to political motives, calling it a BJP conspiracy and urging the Election Commission to restore the security cover, while the BJP accuses AAP of planning pre-election dramas to incriminate the BJP.

