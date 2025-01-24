Trump Urges OPEC to Slash Oil Prices

In an effort to curb the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump has renewed his appeal to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for a reduction in oil prices. Trump's call is motivated by a strategy to weaken Russia's financial backbone, thereby advancing peace negotiations.

Trump, speaking on his arrival in North Carolina, emphasized that a significant drop in oil revenues for Russia could expedite the cessation of hostilities. He remarked, "One way to stop it quickly is for OPEC to stop making so much money and drop the price of oil.... That war will stop right away."

Reporting from the scene, Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw noted Trump's continued focus on the interplay between global oil economics and geopolitical stability, highlighting his belief in economic strategies as tools for political solutions.

