Trump Urges OPEC to Slash Oil Prices
U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated his demand for OPEC to lower oil prices, aiming to impact Russia's finances and hasten the end of the Ukraine conflict. Trump believes that causing a financial strain on Russia could bring the war to a swift conclusion.
In an effort to curb the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump has renewed his appeal to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for a reduction in oil prices. Trump's call is motivated by a strategy to weaken Russia's financial backbone, thereby advancing peace negotiations.
Trump, speaking on his arrival in North Carolina, emphasized that a significant drop in oil revenues for Russia could expedite the cessation of hostilities. He remarked, "One way to stop it quickly is for OPEC to stop making so much money and drop the price of oil.... That war will stop right away."
Reporting from the scene, Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw noted Trump's continued focus on the interplay between global oil economics and geopolitical stability, highlighting his belief in economic strategies as tools for political solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
