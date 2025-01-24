Left Menu

India Aims for Bold Ties with US Amid Trade and Immigration Talks

India seeks a more ambitious relationship with the US under the Trump administration, highlighting trade and immigration as critical issues. While maintaining a constructive dialogue, India emphasizes its opposition to illegal immigration and aims to enhance its strong trade ties with the US.

  • India

India is striving for a more ambitious partnership with the United States under President Trump's administration, focusing on resolving crucial issues like illegal immigration and trade, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted India's commitment to constructive engagement with the US despite concerns about immigration policies and potential tariffs affecting BRICS countries, including India.

Recognizing the significant economic bond between the two nations, India aims to enhance its record trade levels while addressing security concerns related to illegal immigration.

