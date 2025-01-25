Left Menu

Denmark, US to Discuss Greenland Amid Strategic Interest

Denmark has agreed to discuss the Arctic region with the U.S., following a call between Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Amid U.S. interest in Greenland's strategic location, Denmark emphasizes that Greenland's future is for its people to decide.

Updated: 25-01-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 00:05 IST
In a recent dialogue between Denmark and the United States, the two nations agreed to deliberate over Arctic issues, particularly Greenland, amid rising strategic interests from Washington.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a constructive 20-minute conversation, touching on global matters including Ukraine and Middle Eastern tensions. However, Arctic security considerations, driven by Greenland's vital geographical position, are slated for future discussions.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's interest in Greenland, Danish leaders and Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede assert that only Greenlanders can decide their sovereignty, maintaining the island is not for sale.

