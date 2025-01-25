Israel's Withdrawal Dilemma: Lebanon Ceasefire Extension Looms
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated a delay in withdrawing forces from Lebanon amid last-minute talks with the US. Both countries favor a temporary extension, citing Lebanon's incomplete deployment of troops and Hezbollah's threats. The conflict, sparked by Hamas and Hezbollah attacks, has left thousands dead.
In a surprising turn of events, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted Friday that Israel might not meet its withdrawal deadline from Lebanon, raising concerns over the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. This development comes amidst ongoing diplomatic discussions with the United States and France.
The original deal, intended for full Israeli withdrawal by Sunday, is mired in political complexities. It stipulates Hezbollah's northward retreat and the Lebanese armed forces patrolling with UN peacekeepers. However, Netanyahu's statements highlight perceived shortcomings in Lebanon's enforcement of the agreement.
The Trump administration expresses urgency for a temporary extension, ensuring Israel's citizens' safety and supporting Lebanon's new government. Hezbollah's warnings of resumed conflict if conditions aren't met inject further tension into an already fragile peace situation.
