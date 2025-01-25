Putin Calls for Summit with Trump to Address Ukraine War and Energy Prices

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reached out to U.S. President Donald Trump for a bilateral summit to address pressing issues such as the ongoing Ukraine war and volatile energy prices. Highlighting the urgency of these matters, Putin suggested the need for constructive dialogue between the two nations to resolve conflicts affecting global peace and economic stability.

Putin's stance is that serious peace negotiations with Ukraine remain hindered by a 2022 decree from President Zelenskiy, which bans talks with the Russian leader. The Kremlin insists that this decree must be lifted for any significant progress in peace negotiations, urging Western powers to influence Zelenskiy to make this change. Putin described Trump as smart and pragmatic, noting the potential for collaboration with the U.S. despite recent sanction threats.

The Kremlin leader has called attention to the 'ridiculous' and economically crippling nature of the war, emphasizing the necessity for strategic discussions with Trump, especially on issues related to arms control and the oil market. The call for a summit represents a strong signal from Russia aimed at diplomatic re-engagement with the West, after years of strained relations due to the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)