Hamas-Israel Hostage Swap: High-Stakes Exchange Under Ceasefire

The Palestinian militant group Hamas announced on Friday the release of four Israeli female soldiers in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. This move forms part of a second swap under the Gaza ceasefire deal, brokered by Qatar and Egypt and backed by the United States.

The exchange follows Sunday's release of three Israeli women and 90 Palestinian prisoners, marking the first swap in over a year. Although Prime Minister Netanyahu's office confirmed the receipt of the list of hostages, the names were not disclosed publicly.

Controversy surrounds the swap, with reports indicating deviations from the original agreement. In an agreement's first phase, Israel will release 50 Palestinian prisoners for each female soldier freed, preparing hospitals to receive returning hostages. Critics argue the deal may inadvertently bolster Hamas's standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)