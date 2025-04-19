Left Menu

Historic Swap: Returning Heroes Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukraine and Russia executed a swap involving over 500 prisoners of war, with 277 Ukrainians returning home. This exchange marks another instance in ongoing efforts since Russia's invasion in 2022. Both nations expressed gratitude to the UAE for its role in facilitating the exchange.

Historic Swap: Returning Heroes Amid Ongoing Conflict
Ukraine and Russia conducted a significant exchange of prisoners of war, involving more than 500 individuals, amid the prolonged conflict initiated by Russia over three years ago.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced 277 Ukrainian service members' return, while Russia confirmed receiving 246 of its servicemen from Kyiv. Additionally, 31 injured prisoners were returned to Ukraine and 15 Russian wounded were sent back by Kyiv.

Footage shared by Dmytro Lubinets depicted Ukrainian servicemen, draped in national colors, rallying with patriotic fervor. The exchange also saw both nations extend gratitude to the UAE for its crucial role in the process.

