Charges Dropped Against Texas Doctor in Transgender Care Whistleblower Case

U.S. prosecutors have decided to drop charges against Dr. Eithan Haim, a Texas doctor known for his critical stance on transgender care for minors. Haim was accused of unlawfully accessing patient records at Texas Children's Hospital.

The case, initiated in June, was dismissed soon after U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani's resignation last Sunday. Haim had appeared on Fox News following his indictment, asserting his whistleblower role, which sparked debates among conservatives.

Haim's attorney, Ryan Patrick, called the prosecution's legal approach 'novel' and said dismissing the case was the right decision. This comes as President Trump's administration swiftly alters policies to redefine gender identity, countering former President Biden's LGBTQ rights advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)