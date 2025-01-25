Senate Pushes Hegseth's Controversial Nomination Amid Allegations
The Senate is moving to confirm Pete Hegseth as defense secretary despite allegations of misconduct. Hegseth, a former Fox News host and Army veteran, vows to instill a "warrior culture" at the Pentagon. This move reflects Trump's influence over the GOP-led Congress, despite Democratic opposition.
- Country:
- United States
The Senate is advancing Pete Hegseth's nomination as defense secretary, largely shrugging off allegations of misconduct to prioritize his commitment to a "warrior culture" at the Pentagon. The confirmation, expected late Friday, underscores President Donald Trump's sway over the Republican-led chamber.
Hegseth, a former Fox News host and combat veteran, brings a controversial yet steadfast reputation to the nomination table. Despite accusations of heavy drinking and aggressive behavior towards women, which Hegseth has denied, his military experience in Iraq and Afghanistan has won him allies, notably Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who hailed his "warrior's perspective."
Opposition from Democrats remains largely symbolic due to their minority status, with senators like Chris Murphy criticizing Hegseth as "dangerously unqualified." Yet, the GOP stands firm behind him, emphasizing political allegiance to Trump and reinforcing the nominee's depiction of the allegations as a "smear" campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP and BJP Spar Amid Voter Fraud Allegations as Delhi Elections Loom
Family Faces Desperation Amid False Allegations: An Attempted Immolation Stopped
Lucknow Man Attempts Immolation Amidst Allegations of False Charges
Tragedy in Midnapore: Expired IV Fluid Allegations Surface
Kerala High Court Postpones Boby Chemmanur's Bail Hearing Amidst Sexual Harassment Allegations