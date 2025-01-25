Senate Pushes Hegseth's Controversial Nomination Amid Allegations

The Senate is advancing Pete Hegseth's nomination as defense secretary, largely shrugging off allegations of misconduct to prioritize his commitment to a "warrior culture" at the Pentagon. The confirmation, expected late Friday, underscores President Donald Trump's sway over the Republican-led chamber.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host and combat veteran, brings a controversial yet steadfast reputation to the nomination table. Despite accusations of heavy drinking and aggressive behavior towards women, which Hegseth has denied, his military experience in Iraq and Afghanistan has won him allies, notably Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who hailed his "warrior's perspective."

Opposition from Democrats remains largely symbolic due to their minority status, with senators like Chris Murphy criticizing Hegseth as "dangerously unqualified." Yet, the GOP stands firm behind him, emphasizing political allegiance to Trump and reinforcing the nominee's depiction of the allegations as a "smear" campaign.

