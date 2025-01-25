Trump's Fiery Stance on FEMA Sparks Debate
President Donald Trump clashed with California Governor Gavin Newsom over the state's wildfire response, hinting at dismantling FEMA. Trump toured North Carolina and criticized FEMA, calling for states to manage disasters with federal aid. Experts, however, argued that only Congress could eliminate FEMA.
President Donald Trump has reignited tensions with California Governor Gavin Newsom over the handling of the Los Angeles wildfires. During a meeting, Trump criticized California's response and hinted at dismantling the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), despite the state's urgent appeal for federal assistance.
While on a trip to North Carolina, Trump voiced a strong preference for states to independently manage disaster relief using federal funds, criticizing FEMA's efforts during Hurricane Helene. He accused the agency of being ineffective and suggested its elimination, raising eyebrows among legal and disaster management experts.
The president's comments have stirred political debate, with figures like Democratic Representative Deborah Ross defending FEMA as vital to recovery efforts. Meanwhile, experts emphasize that shuttering the agency would require Congressional approval, not just executive action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
