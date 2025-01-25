Left Menu

Ben & Jerry's vs. Unilever: The Censorship Battle Heats Up

Ben & Jerry's escalates its lawsuit against Unilever, accusing the parent company of censoring a social policy statement that mentioned Donald Trump. The case revolves around Ben & Jerry’s social mission and Unilever’s commitment to payments supporting Palestinian refugees. The outcome could impact Unilever’s plans to spin off its ice cream business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 07:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 07:30 IST
Ben & Jerry's has intensified its legal battle with parent company Unilever, accusing it of suppressing a social policy statement that referenced former President Donald Trump. The U.S. ice cream maker filed an amended complaint in Manhattan federal court, demanding the freedom to express its social values and urging Unilever to honor financial commitments.

The lawsuit highlights tensions since Ben & Jerry's decision to halt ice cream sales in Israeli-occupied territories, prompting some investors to divest Unilever shares. As Unilever plans to streamline its product portfolio, the ongoing litigation could complicate efforts to spinoff its ice cream division.

Central to the complaint is a post planned for Trump's inauguration, which Unilever allegedly blocked. Ben & Jerry's argues this decision contradicts its progressive activism and questions payments intended for human rights causes and Palestinian farmers.

