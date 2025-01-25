Left Menu

Blossoms of Dissent: Wreaths and Light Sticks Illuminate South Korea's Political Crisis

Amid South Korea's political turmoil, citizens are using flower wreaths and K-pop light sticks as protest symbols against President Yoon Suk Yeol. Thousands of wreaths adorn government buildings, reflecting public discontent over Yoon's martial law and impeachment. The trend highlights K-pop's impact on young protesters and the environmental concerns of such demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 25-01-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 12:57 IST
Blossoms of Dissent: Wreaths and Light Sticks Illuminate South Korea's Political Crisis
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a display of political dissent, South Koreans are repurposing flower wreaths and K-pop light sticks as protest tools during the country's significant political turmoil. This movement emerged following President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial martial law declaration in December.

With thousands of wreaths sent to government offices, many target Yoon himself amid impeachment proceedings. The wreaths, priced up to USD 75, signify Korea's escalating political divide. Increasingly, media coverage reflects the popularity of this protest method, with significant growth in attention since 2023.

While some shops report no protest orders, others like Dongsung Flower in Seoul have seen a surge in demand. Despite experts' concerns about environmental impact, the involvement of K-pop culture in protests signals a shift towards more creative, albeit contentious, expressions of public discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025