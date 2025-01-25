Blossoms of Dissent: Wreaths and Light Sticks Illuminate South Korea's Political Crisis

In a display of political dissent, South Koreans are repurposing flower wreaths and K-pop light sticks as protest tools during the country's significant political turmoil. This movement emerged following President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial martial law declaration in December.

With thousands of wreaths sent to government offices, many target Yoon himself amid impeachment proceedings. The wreaths, priced up to USD 75, signify Korea's escalating political divide. Increasingly, media coverage reflects the popularity of this protest method, with significant growth in attention since 2023.

While some shops report no protest orders, others like Dongsung Flower in Seoul have seen a surge in demand. Despite experts' concerns about environmental impact, the involvement of K-pop culture in protests signals a shift towards more creative, albeit contentious, expressions of public discontent.

