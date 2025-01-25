Left Menu

Congress-AAP Rift Widens: Alka Lamba's Fiery Critique of Kejriwal

Congress leader Alka Lamba criticized Arvind Kejriwal for the alliance with AAP during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, accusing him of insulting leaders and calling for an apology. Lamba, contending Kejriwal's decision-making, urged him to exit the INDIA bloc and alleged complicity with BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 13:59 IST
Congress leader Alka Lamba (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a forceful critique during a media interaction, Congress leader Alka Lamba lambasted Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly disrespecting former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and ex-Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Lamba regretted Congress's alliance with AAP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, demanding Kejriwal apologize for past disparaging remarks towards Singh.

Lamba, the Congress candidate from Delhi's Kalkaji assembly constituency, challenged Kejriwal to leave the INDIA political alliance, accusing him of conceding Delhi's Lok Sabha seats to the BJP. "If Kejriwal has the courage, he should announce his departure from the INDIA bloc," Lamba asserted, emphasizing Congress's loyalty and strength in contrast.

This mounting tension follows AAP's recent offensive against opposition leaders, branding them "dishonest" on social media, while portraying Kejriwal as "honest". The escalating conflict within the INDIA bloc underlines the complex dynamics ahead of Delhi's upcoming assembly elections scheduled for February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

