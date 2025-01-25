Left Menu

Wildlife Woes: Kerala's Congress Seeks Solutions

The Congress in Kerala accuses the state government of negligence over rampant wild animal attacks leading to deaths and property damage. With over 60,000 reported attacks, the Opposition highlights the lack of protective measures and plans a yatra to address these concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-01-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:05 IST
The Kerala opposition Congress accused the state's Left government on Saturday of negligence in protecting the population and their property from wild animal attacks.

Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, highlighted the gravity of the issue, citing over 60,000 attacks leading to around 1,000 deaths and extensive property damage over the past several years.

The Congress plans a 'yatra' in the affected regions to raise awareness and strategize solutions, pressing for changes in wildlife protection laws, amid allegations of political motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

