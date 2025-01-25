Wildlife Woes: Kerala's Congress Seeks Solutions

The Kerala opposition Congress accused the state's Left government on Saturday of negligence in protecting the population and their property from wild animal attacks.

Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, highlighted the gravity of the issue, citing over 60,000 attacks leading to around 1,000 deaths and extensive property damage over the past several years.

The Congress plans a 'yatra' in the affected regions to raise awareness and strategize solutions, pressing for changes in wildlife protection laws, amid allegations of political motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)