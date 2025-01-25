Wildlife Woes: Kerala's Congress Seeks Solutions
The Congress in Kerala accuses the state government of negligence over rampant wild animal attacks leading to deaths and property damage. With over 60,000 reported attacks, the Opposition highlights the lack of protective measures and plans a yatra to address these concerns.
The Kerala opposition Congress accused the state's Left government on Saturday of negligence in protecting the population and their property from wild animal attacks.
Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, highlighted the gravity of the issue, citing over 60,000 attacks leading to around 1,000 deaths and extensive property damage over the past several years.
The Congress plans a 'yatra' in the affected regions to raise awareness and strategize solutions, pressing for changes in wildlife protection laws, amid allegations of political motives.
