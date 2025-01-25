Tensions Flare in the South China Sea: Chinese Coast Guard Intercepts Philippine Vessels
A scientific survey by Philippine fisheries in the South China Sea was halted after Chinese coast guard ships and a naval helicopter intervened. The incident, near Sandy Cay, highlights ongoing territorial tensions between China and the Philippines in one of the world's busiest maritime trade routes.
- Country:
- Philippines
A group of Philippine fisheries vessels conducting a scientific survey was obstructed by Chinese coast guard ships and a naval helicopter, leading to the operation's suspension. The tension highlights the ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
Beijing continues to assert its sovereignty over much of the South China Sea, accusing the Philippines, Vietnam, and Malaysia of unauthorized incursions. The recent incident occurred near Sandy Cay, where Chinese and Philippine forces operate close to one another.
The confrontation has drawn U.S. attention, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterating America's commitment to the Philippines under the Mutual Defense Treaty amid escalating regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Coast Guard's Heroic Sea Rescue: Stranded Passengers Saved
Daring Lakshadweep Rescue by Indian Coast Guard
Asian Markets Rally on Hopes of Easing Measures from Beijing
Controversy Surrounds Firing of Coast Guard's Female Leader
Historic Leadership Shift: Coast Guard's First Female Chief Fired Amid Controversy