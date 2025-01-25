Tensions Flare in the South China Sea: Chinese Coast Guard Intercepts Philippine Vessels

A group of Philippine fisheries vessels conducting a scientific survey was obstructed by Chinese coast guard ships and a naval helicopter, leading to the operation's suspension. The tension highlights the ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Beijing continues to assert its sovereignty over much of the South China Sea, accusing the Philippines, Vietnam, and Malaysia of unauthorized incursions. The recent incident occurred near Sandy Cay, where Chinese and Philippine forces operate close to one another.

The confrontation has drawn U.S. attention, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterating America's commitment to the Philippines under the Mutual Defense Treaty amid escalating regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)