Tensions Flare in the South China Sea: Chinese Coast Guard Intercepts Philippine Vessels

A scientific survey by Philippine fisheries in the South China Sea was halted after Chinese coast guard ships and a naval helicopter intervened. The incident, near Sandy Cay, highlights ongoing territorial tensions between China and the Philippines in one of the world's busiest maritime trade routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 25-01-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A group of Philippine fisheries vessels conducting a scientific survey was obstructed by Chinese coast guard ships and a naval helicopter, leading to the operation's suspension. The tension highlights the ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Beijing continues to assert its sovereignty over much of the South China Sea, accusing the Philippines, Vietnam, and Malaysia of unauthorized incursions. The recent incident occurred near Sandy Cay, where Chinese and Philippine forces operate close to one another.

The confrontation has drawn U.S. attention, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterating America's commitment to the Philippines under the Mutual Defense Treaty amid escalating regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

