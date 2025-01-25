Left Menu

Hostages Freed: Hope Amid Conflict

Four female soldiers held in Gaza have been released as part of a ceasefire with Hamas. This marks the second release amid one of the most intense conflicts between Israel and Hamas, with hopes the truce may lead to further de-escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 25-01-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:16 IST
Hostages Freed: Hope Amid Conflict
In a significant development, four female soldiers who were held in captivity in the Gaza Strip have been freed and are now with Israeli forces. This marks the second group of hostages released as part of the ongoing ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

Israel confirmed the release of the hostages on Saturday. The ceasefire, which began on Sunday, comes in the wake of one of the deadliest and most destructive conflicts between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

This truce is seen as a crucial step towards winding down the hostilities that have caused widespread devastation and loss of life on both sides. Observers are hopeful that this ceasefire could pave the way for further diplomatic resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

