Greece's Presidential Vote in Limbo: Round One Falls Short
Greek lawmakers were unable to elect a new president in the initial voting round. A majority of 200 votes was needed in the 300-seat parliament, leaving the position unfilled. With the next vote on Jan. 31 expected to be inconclusive, the requirements will decrease in subsequent rounds.
After two more rounds, a necessary 180 votes drops to 151. In the final round, a simple majority of those present is enough. The center-right government, which controls 156 seats, nominated former parliament speaker Constantine Tassoulas for the position.
(With inputs from agencies.)
