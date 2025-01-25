Greece's Presidential Vote in Limbo: Round One Falls Short

On Saturday, Greek lawmakers did not manage to elect a new president during the first round of voting.

The election required a majority of 200 votes from the 300-seat parliament for a candidate backed by political parties to take on the largely ceremonial role. With the next vote on January 31 also expected to fall short, the majority needed will be reduced after additional rounds.

After two more rounds, a necessary 180 votes drops to 151. In the final round, a simple majority of those present is enough. The center-right government, which controls 156 seats, nominated former parliament speaker Constantine Tassoulas for the position.

