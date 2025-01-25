Prisoner Swap Marks Hope Amid Gaza Ceasefire
Under the Gaza ceasefire agreement, Israel has released 70 Palestinian prisoners into Egypt, with a total expected to reach 200. In exchange, Hamas released four Israeli female soldiers. The ceasefire aims to reduce hostilities and allow increased humanitarian aid into Gaza, amidst a war that began in October 2023.
In a significant move under the fragile Gaza ceasefire, Israel has released 70 Palestinian prisoners into Egypt, with expectations to release a total of 200. The prisoners crossed the Rafah border, amidst peace efforts following the deadliest conflict between Israel and Hamas.
Hamas responded by releasing four Israeli female soldiers to the Red Cross in Gaza City, displaying them before a captivated crowd. This exchange highlights a significant yet delicate truce, aiming to quell further violence while improving living conditions in Gaza.
The truce momentarily halts hostilities, paving the way for much-needed humanitarian aid into the war-stricken region. As live reports flood Israeli TV, the nation watches with bated breath, eager for more hostages to return home.
(With inputs from agencies.)
