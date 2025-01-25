Battling for Delhi: BJP Aims for Redemption After 27 Years
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari claims that the 27 years of BJP's absence from power in Delhi were lost years for the city, citing issues such as water pollution and neglect of public interests. Confident in a BJP victory, he outlines the party's roadmap, focusing on the Yamuna river cleanup and social welfare promises. He defends BJP's strategies and criticizes AAP's governance and alleged corruption for the approaching February elections.
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has asserted that the 27-year gap since BJP last held power in Delhi has been detrimental for the city. The city has faced persistent issues like access to drinking water and severe pollution in the Yamuna river, highlighting a focus on self-interest by interim governing parties.
Tiwari expressed optimism about a BJP comeback, drawing attention to their proposed roadmap for cleaning the Yamuna within three years and implementing social welfare measures. The BJP promises financial aid for women and free healthcare for the elderly, alongside insurance schemes for workers.
The MP launched a scathing critique of the AAP, accusing them of unfulfilled promises and embroiled corruption during their tenure. He argued that the BJP's united front and trustworthy policies will resonate with voters in the upcoming February 5 elections, especially in areas previously affected by communal unrest.
