BJP's Bold Promises in Delhi Elections: Ownership Rights, Jobs, and a Clean Yamuna

The BJP, ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, has promised to clean the Yamuna, offer ownership rights in unauthorized colonies, and create jobs. They criticized AAP's Arvind Kejriwal for unfulfilled promises. Their manifesto includes plans for infrastructure development, transport enhancements, and welfare schemes for workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:44 IST
With elections around the corner, the BJP has unveiled its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly polls. Key promises include cleaning the Yamuna within three years, granting complete ownership rights in 1,700 unauthorized colonies, and offering Rs 10 lakh life insurance for gig workers, lawyers, and laborers. The party also pledges 50,000 government jobs for youth and free metro travel worth Rs 4,000 annually for needy students.

During the launch of the 'Sankalp Patra', Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal of dishonesty and failing to deliver on promises. He emphasized the need to remove 'liars and betrayers' from power in the capital. Shah also announced plans for a grand 'Mahabharat' corridor to promote cultural heritage.

The BJP's manifesto outlines a robust transport strategy, proposing an investment of Rs 20,000 crore for an integrated network that includes making Delhi a 100% e-bus city with 13,000 electric buses and completing Delhi Metro Phase IV. Despite making ambitious promises, the party criticized Kejriwal's governance, particularly regarding corruption and project delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

