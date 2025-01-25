Fiscal Battle: Punjab's Struggle for Financial Health

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has launched a scathing criticism against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab. This comes in the wake of Punjab being ranked last among major Indian states in NITI Aayog's 'Fiscal Health Index 2025'. The SAD attributes this ranking to what it believes is a reflection of the poor performance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

SAD leaders Bikram Singh Majithia and Daljit Singh Cheema even urged the CM to resign, condemning the AAP government's handling of the state's finances. However, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang retaliated, blaming the dire rankings on eight years of fiscal mismanagement under previous SAD and Congress administrations. He pointed out Punjab's consistent struggles from 2014 to 2023 as evidence of bleak conditions under previous leaderships.

While SAD claims the AAP government has diverted funds away from development, Kang defended his party's revamping of revenue generation methods and prioritization of social services. He accused past regimes of neglecting infrastructure projects, stressing AAP's ongoing efforts to reverse these setbacks. The report's depiction of a struggling Punjab has sparked intense debate over fiscal governance and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)