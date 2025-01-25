Minister Urges Tougher Charges Against Aide Amidst Murder Case

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has called for a significant decision from NCP leader Dhananjay Munde regarding his role in the Maharashtra cabinet. Munde's aide, Walmik Karad, is accused in an extortion case with ties to a murder inquiry, prompting Athawale to demand a stronger charge against Karad.

Munde, a leader within the Nationalist Congress Party, faces political pressure after Karad was implicated in an extortion scheme connected to the murder of Massajog's sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh, in Beed district. Athawale insists that Karad's charges should elevate from extortion to murder.

Athawale, representing the Republican Party of India (A), part of the NDA coalition, clarified his stance, asserting Munde's lack of involvement in the murder case, while supporting Munde's call for harsh penalties for the murderers. Ultimately, Athawale emphasized that the decision to maintain his ministerial role lies with Munde.

