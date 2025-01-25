Left Menu

Minister Urges Tougher Charges Against Aide Amidst Murder Case

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale stated that it is up to NCP leader Dhananjay Munde to decide on his resignation. Munde's aide, Walmik Karad, faces accusations linked to a murder case. Athawale argues for Karad to be charged with murder rather than just extortion.

Minister Urges Tougher Charges Against Aide Amidst Murder Case
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has called for a significant decision from NCP leader Dhananjay Munde regarding his role in the Maharashtra cabinet. Munde's aide, Walmik Karad, is accused in an extortion case with ties to a murder inquiry, prompting Athawale to demand a stronger charge against Karad.

Munde, a leader within the Nationalist Congress Party, faces political pressure after Karad was implicated in an extortion scheme connected to the murder of Massajog's sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh, in Beed district. Athawale insists that Karad's charges should elevate from extortion to murder.

Athawale, representing the Republican Party of India (A), part of the NDA coalition, clarified his stance, asserting Munde's lack of involvement in the murder case, while supporting Munde's call for harsh penalties for the murderers. Ultimately, Athawale emphasized that the decision to maintain his ministerial role lies with Munde.

