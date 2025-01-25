Left Menu

UDF Launches Campaign to Combat Wild Animal Threats in Kerala

The Congress-led UDF opposition has initiated a statewide campaign in Kerala to address the growing issues of wild animal attacks, agrarian crises, and other challenges faced by high range inhabitants. Criticizing the CPI(M)-led government, they demand effective solutions to mitigate these pressing concerns.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition launched a statewide awareness campaign on Saturday, 'Malayora Samara Yatra,' to address the escalating issue of wild animal attacks in Kerala.

Inaugurated by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, the campaign aims to spotlight the myriad challenges faced by residents in the state's high ranges. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, along with top UDF leaders, slammed the CPI(M)-led state government for failing to resolve critical issues, including human-animal conflicts and agrarian distress.

Leaders urged both state and union governments to devise effective strategies to alleviate the hardships faced by the affected people. The campaign will culminate in Thiruvananthapuram on February 5, with various prominent UDF leaders participating throughout its course.

