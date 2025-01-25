UDF Launches Campaign to Combat Wild Animal Threats in Kerala

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition launched a statewide awareness campaign on Saturday, 'Malayora Samara Yatra,' to address the escalating issue of wild animal attacks in Kerala.

Inaugurated by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, the campaign aims to spotlight the myriad challenges faced by residents in the state's high ranges. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, along with top UDF leaders, slammed the CPI(M)-led state government for failing to resolve critical issues, including human-animal conflicts and agrarian distress.

Leaders urged both state and union governments to devise effective strategies to alleviate the hardships faced by the affected people. The campaign will culminate in Thiruvananthapuram on February 5, with various prominent UDF leaders participating throughout its course.

(With inputs from agencies.)