Loyalty Over Competence: Inside Trump's Intense Hiring Screening

Aspiring members of the Trump administration face rigorous loyalty tests, with emphasis on support for Trump's agenda and MAGA values. The process screens applicants through social media and political history to ensure alignment. This approach raises concerns about sidelining competence for loyalty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 23:39 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In the lead-up to a new Trump administration, job applicants are undergoing rigorous loyalty screenings to secure positions within the government. White House teams are meticulously checking applicants' backgrounds, with a focus on 'Make America Great Again' credibility, including political affiliations and social media activity.

The heightened vetting process follows President Trump's belief that his first term's misstep was employing unsuitable individuals. Officials are prioritizing loyalty, raising concerns among federal employees about whether allegiance is overshadowing skill and experience at a time of increasing global tensions.

Trump's team is transparent about their intent to fully staff the administration with individuals aligned with the president's vision, ensuring all hires fit the MAGA mold. Critics argue such practices might prioritize loyalty tests over professional qualifications and expertise, questioning the impact on government functionality.

