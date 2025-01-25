Zelenskyy Addresses Military Aid Uncertainty Amid Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reassured that the US has not ceased military assistance to Ukraine, despite a temporary suspension of foreign aid grants announced by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The reassurance came during discussions with Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Moldova's energy needs, following Ukraine's decision to stop Russian gas transit.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump began his second term with a focus on potentially brokering a peace agreement in Ukraine. Trump hinted at imposing sanctions on Russia if a resolution is not achieved while suggesting that Zelenskyy should have negotiated with Putin. He expressed optimism about ending the war after recent talks with Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Amidst these negotiations, Russian forces launched heavy assaults on Ukraine's eastern regions, intensifying their push for territorial gains and prompting Ukrainian defense officials to bolster their southern defenses further. Civilian casualties occurred in Kherson and Kharkiv due to Russian drone strikes, highlighting ongoing regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)