Left Menu

Zelenskiy Urges Inclusive Talks to End Ukraine War, Warns of Russian Tactics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stresses the need for Ukraine's participation in peace talks to end the war, as U.S. President Donald Trump promises a swift resolution. Zelenskiy highlights Russian President Putin's lack of interest in peace and urges European allies' involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 02:20 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 02:20 IST
Zelenskiy Urges Inclusive Talks to End Ukraine War, Warns of Russian Tactics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for the inclusion of Kyiv in peace talks led by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. Speaking alongside Moldova's President Maia Sandhu, Zelenskiy emphasized that any resolution would be impossible without Ukraine's presence at the negotiation table.

Despite Trump's commitment to concluding the conflict swiftly, Zelenskiy remains skeptical about the terms of any potential deal, citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's disinterest in peace. Trump's administration has hinted that reaching an agreement could take months, contrasting with Trump's campaign promises.

Meanwhile, Zelenskiy insists that European allies should join the discussions, advocating for a broader coalition of Ukraine, the United States, Europe, and Russia. This call for inclusive talks comes amid Moldova's energy crisis, which Sandu attributes to Russian maneuvers aimed at destabilizing the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025