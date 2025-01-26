Zelenskiy Urges Inclusive Talks to End Ukraine War, Warns of Russian Tactics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for the inclusion of Kyiv in peace talks led by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. Speaking alongside Moldova's President Maia Sandhu, Zelenskiy emphasized that any resolution would be impossible without Ukraine's presence at the negotiation table.

Despite Trump's commitment to concluding the conflict swiftly, Zelenskiy remains skeptical about the terms of any potential deal, citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's disinterest in peace. Trump's administration has hinted that reaching an agreement could take months, contrasting with Trump's campaign promises.

Meanwhile, Zelenskiy insists that European allies should join the discussions, advocating for a broader coalition of Ukraine, the United States, Europe, and Russia. This call for inclusive talks comes amid Moldova's energy crisis, which Sandu attributes to Russian maneuvers aimed at destabilizing the region.

