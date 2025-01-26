Haiti in Crisis: Urgent Plea for International Support
Haiti's transitional leader, Leslie Voltaire, warns of a looming 'catastrophic' situation if the U.S. cuts aid and deports migrants. Gang violence and displacement worsen the humanitarian crisis, while international support is sought for upcoming elections and nation stabilization.
Leslie Voltaire, the head of Haiti's transitional presidential council, has sounded an alarm over the U.S. administration's recent decisions to freeze aid, deport migrants, and block refugees, warning that these actions could spell disaster for the already beleaguered Caribbean nation.
After meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Voltaire described the deteriorating state of Haiti, where half the population faces hunger and gangs terrorize the populace. The withdrawal of U.S. humanitarian assistance, he noted, would exacerbate these challenges, making conditions 'catastrophic.'
Efforts to stabilize Haiti are in motion, with Kenya spearheading a multinational police force, but the nation grapples with rampant gang control and internal displacement. Voltaire, however, remains determined to lead Haiti to democratic elections by November, seeking robust international support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
