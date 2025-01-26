Zelenskiy Urges Inclusion in Trump’s Ukraine Peace Talks

In a critical appeal, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the necessity of including Ukraine in any future peace negotiations being considered by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. Zelenskiy, speaking alongside Moldova's President Maia Sandu, pointed out the challenges posed by Russia's disinterest in terminating hostilities, contrary to Ukraine's clear intent to achieve peace.

While Trump's campaign pledge to conclude the conflict within 24 hours of assuming office remains vague, Zelenskiy expressed belief in Trump's genuine desire for peace, though he acknowledged uncertainties regarding the details of any proposed agreements. He highlighted the importance of engaging not merely America and Russia, but also European allies in these crucial talks.

Meanwhile, Ukraine extended an offer of coal to aid Moldova, currently engulfed in an energy crisis following the interruption of Russian gas supplies. Sandu accused Russia of orchestrating the energy shortage to destabilize Moldova and facilitate a pro-Russian regime change. As tensions escalate, Zelenskiy asserted Ukraine's determination to regain control over negotiations and prevent external influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)