Zelenskiy Urges Inclusion in Trump’s Ukraine Peace Talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stressed that U.S. President Donald Trump must include Ukraine in any peace talks to end the war. Zelenskiy, alongside Moldovan President Maia Sandu, highlighted Russia's reluctance to cease hostilities and Ukraine's commitment to halt the conflict. Trump’s campaign promise remains unclear, with Russian President Vladimir Putin showing no interest in peace. Ukraine seeks European allies' involvement in negotiations while addressing Moldova's energy crisis, partially triggered by Russian gas cuts.
In a critical appeal, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the necessity of including Ukraine in any future peace negotiations being considered by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. Zelenskiy, speaking alongside Moldova's President Maia Sandu, pointed out the challenges posed by Russia's disinterest in terminating hostilities, contrary to Ukraine's clear intent to achieve peace.
While Trump's campaign pledge to conclude the conflict within 24 hours of assuming office remains vague, Zelenskiy expressed belief in Trump's genuine desire for peace, though he acknowledged uncertainties regarding the details of any proposed agreements. He highlighted the importance of engaging not merely America and Russia, but also European allies in these crucial talks.
Meanwhile, Ukraine extended an offer of coal to aid Moldova, currently engulfed in an energy crisis following the interruption of Russian gas supplies. Sandu accused Russia of orchestrating the energy shortage to destabilize Moldova and facilitate a pro-Russian regime change. As tensions escalate, Zelenskiy asserted Ukraine's determination to regain control over negotiations and prevent external influences.
(With inputs from agencies.)