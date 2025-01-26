Trump Prepares for Congressional Address Amid Tariff Strategy Unveiling
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to address Congress on March 4, 2025, focusing on his America First vision. He plans to propose the use of tariffs on imports to fund tax cuts, despite anticipated opposition from some Republicans concerned about tariff reliability and potential trade war impacts.
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to address a joint session of Congress on March 4, outlining his America First vision. This invitation, confirmed by House Speaker Mike Johnson, marks a significant moment since Trump took office on January 20.
In his speech, Trump will likely emphasize his agenda for the upcoming year, including a controversial plan to utilize tariff revenues from imported goods to finance extensive tax cuts. Although the approach is ambitious, it has already faced skepticism, particularly from Republicans wary of the impact of potential trade wars and the sustainability of tariff income.
Despite the potential hurdles, Trump and his allies argue that the tariffs could operate like personal and corporate taxes, helping to alleviate funding gaps in government programs and fulfill tax cut promises. Trump's address will be closely watched, as it may set the tone for his economic strategies moving forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
