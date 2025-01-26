Oracle's Bid to Sway TikTok's Future Amidst U.S.-China Tensions
The Trump administration is working on a plan involving Oracle and outside investors to oversee TikTok's operations, while ByteDance retains a minority stake. The deal aims to reduce Chinese ownership and keep American investments at the forefront, with details still in negotiation.
The Trump administration is crafting a strategy to secure TikTok's future in the U.S. by involving software giant Oracle and a consortium of external investors. National Public Radio reported that Oracle could take charge of TikTok's global operations, with ByteDance, the current owner, holding only a minority interest.
Negotiations indicate that Oracle might oversee TikTok's algorithm and data collection processes, areas critical to the app's operation, while decision-making power shifts to American investors. Though the deal structure is yet to be finalized, ByteDance's influence would be significantly diminished.
The discussions are high-stakes, involving government pressures and major corporate players such as Microsoft. Oracle's interest is valued in the 'tens of billions,' reflecting the strategic importance of this acquisition amidst simmering U.S.-China tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
