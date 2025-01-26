Trump Lifts Biden's Block on Bombs to Israel Amid Gaza Tensions
President Donald Trump instructed the U.S. military to lift a hold on bomb supplies to Israel, previously imposed by former President Joe Biden. The hold was due to concerns over impacts on Gaza civilians amidst Israel's conflict with Palestinian militants. Trump's move aligns with ongoing U.S.-Israel relations.
President Donald Trump has directed the U.S. military to release a hold implemented by former President Joe Biden on delivering 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, according to a White House source. This move had been widely anticipated as Biden's hold was driven by concerns over civilian impacts, particularly in Gaza.
Both Trump and Biden have historically supported Israel, facing criticism from human rights advocates regarding the ongoing humanitarian situation in Gaza. Despite protests for an arms embargo, a ceasefire has facilitated the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.
The recent escalation, initiated with Hamas's attack on Israel, resulted in significant casualties and displacement, while sparking accusations against Israel. The U.S. continues to voice its support for Israel against Iran-backed militant groups in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
