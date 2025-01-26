Trump Lifts Weapon Delivery Hold, Resumes Support for Israel in Gaza Conflict

Former President Donald Trump has changed a key policy set by his predecessor, authorizing the delivery of heavy 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, a US ally engaged in conflict with Hamas.

This move reverses the Biden administration's earlier decision to halt such shipments in an effort to minimize civilian casualties in Gaza.

The change comes as Israel and Hamas engage in preliminary stages of negotiation following a tense ceasefire. Discussions are anticipated to address the release of hostages, with Israel threatening to resume hostilities if it doesn't see progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)