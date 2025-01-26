Trump's Transatlantic Diplomacy Call

In a surprising diplomatic move, President Donald Trump revealed an upcoming conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The call, slated for the next 24 hours, underscores a potentially significant transatlantic dialogue between the two leaders.

During an interaction with the press aboard Air Force One, Trump emphasized his cordial relationship with Starmer. He portrayed their rapport as positive, despite acknowledging the ideological divide, describing Starmer as 'liberal,' which he noted diverges from his own political stance.

This planned exchange marks a noteworthy development in international relations, suggesting a bridge across differing political landscapes as Trump seeks to maintain strong ties with the United Kingdom.

