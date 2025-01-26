Left Menu

Brazil Condemns U.S. Deportees' Handcuffs as 'Blatant Disrespect'

Brazilian officials protested against the use of handcuffs on deportees arriving from the U.S. after an unplanned landing in Manaus. The Brazilian Justice Ministry, under Ricardo Lewandowski, intervened, urging a dignified treatment. Lula da Silva ensured the deportees traveled safely to their intended destination via a Brazilian Air Force plane.

The Brazilian government has asserted its displeasure over the treatment of deportees from the U.S., criticizing the use of handcuffs as they arrived in Brazil on a deportation flight on Friday. The incident occurred after an unexpected stop in Manaus, prompted by technical issues on the flight.

Justice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski instructed federal police to meet the deportation flight, which carried 88 Brazilian nationals and 16 U.S. security agents, to remove their handcuffs. Originally bound for Belo Horizonte, the plane's unexpected landing drew immediate scrutiny from Brazilian authorities.

The intervention led by Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ensured that the deportees would continue their journey to their final destination aboard a Brazilian Air Force plane, a move aimed at preserving their dignity and safety amidst rising tensions over U.S. deportation practices under President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

